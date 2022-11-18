Police seize heroin, crack cocaine and cash after raiding a Wigan home
Police say they have seized 500 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine after executing a search warrant at a Wigan home.
Officers from GMP Wigan West said the raid was carried out at an address in Broom Road, Worsley Hall, on November 11.
A quantity of cash, suspected of being the proceeds of crime, was also confiscated while the substances recovered have been sent off for laboratory analysis.
The warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act by police neighbourhood teams.