Police seize heroin, crack cocaine and cash after raiding a Wigan home

Police say they have seized 500 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine after executing a search warrant at a Wigan home.

By Charles Graham
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 7:24am

Officers from GMP Wigan West said the raid was carried out at an address in Broom Road, Worsley Hall, on November 11.

A quantity of cash, suspected of being the proceeds of crime, was also confiscated while the substances recovered have been sent off for laboratory analysis.

Investigations are continuing

The warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act by police neighbourhood teams.

A bulletin posted on social media made no mention of arrests, adding only that investigations were continuing.