Police seize knife and drugs after stopping car in Wigan
The white saloon was confiscated by officers in Platt Bridge after it initially drew their attention by being driven erratically.
A Wigan and Leigh Police GMP social media post, accompanied by a picture of the car being put onto a low-loader, read: “This vehicle was stopped in Platt Bridge for the manner of driving.
"The vehicle was searched and the driver was arrested for possession of a bladed article and possession of a class A drug.
"It later transpired that they were involved in a shoplifting. They were charged for all of these offences.
“The vehicle was seized for being used in crime.
“Information from the public assists in proactive policing like this.
“If you have information regarding crime in your area and you would like to report this to us completely anonymously, you can do so through the independent charity Crimestoppers, either online or by calling them on 0800 555111.”