Police seize £3m of ill-gotten gains in a year, including tens of thousands in Wigan

Greater Manchester Police’s Asset Detention and Recovery Unit confiscated the seven-figure amount this tax year, that total having been reached following a successful forfeiture of over £300,000 at court this week.

The unit, part of GMP’s Economic and Cyber Crime Unit, deal with the seizure of all cash and listed assets for example watches, cash and precious metals by conducting civil investigations that arise following these seizures with a view to forfeiting the assets at court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money seized from criminals by Greater Manchester Police

The team works on the balance of probability where they prove through a thorough civil investigation that the money seized comes from or is intended to be used for crime. This ensures that the money seized does not get returned to criminals to spend in organised crime networks and further violence in Greater Manchester. The money successfully forfeited is sent to the Home Office and through the Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme, GMP get just under 50 per cent back to fund community projects and policing initiatives.

Where does the money come from?

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August, following reports of assault police attended an address in Wigan, officers found a large quantity of Class A drugs, along with large quantities of steroids and human growth hormones along with £55,140 in cash.

In September, £8,000 worth of cocaine and £29,828 in cash found in search after two men were arrested in Salford for possession of class A drugs

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March, the Economic Crime Unit executed a warrant in Norden, Rochdale in connection with money laundering and the supply of class A drugs. £26,060 found in cash at the address. The occupant was arrested for conspiracy to supply Class A and has since pleaded guilty.

In August, a delivery driver was stopped in Rochdale. A police dog searched the van and found a package in the rear of the vehicle. £58,650 in cash was found inside a shoe box wrapped in plastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And this week more than £300,000 was forfeited following a court hearing before Tameside magistrates.

Through the Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme run by the Home Office, part of the funds recovered by the Economic Crime Unit will be returned to Greater Manchester Police, to help pay for further asset recovery work and to fund community projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-profits which benefit a large number of people can apply for a maximum of £20,000 to fund 12 months’ activities. The activities must support GMP’s objectives to fight, prevent and reduce crime; keep people safe; and care for victims. More information about ARIS funding applications here: Giving back: Investing in our community | Greater Manchester Police (gmp.police.uk)

Det Sgt Sarah Langley of GMP’s Asset Detention and Recovery Unit, said: “Although we're very pleased with this result, the fight to strip criminals of their finances doesn’t stop here. My team will continue to work diligently behind the scenes to remove criminal proceeds from the hands of those who seek to profit from criminality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By using all powers available to us through the Proceeds of Crime Act allows us to successfully disrupt criminal networks by targeting them where it hurts the most – their pockets”

Det Supt Joseph Harrop of the Economic and Cyber Crime Unit, who is the force lead for asset recovery, said: “This latest milestone demonstrates how, in line with our public promises, we will seize more assets from criminals. We continue to focus on forfeiting criminal assets to utilise their finances for a much better purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to reassure the public that any information reported to us is dealt with in complete confidence and will be followed up meticulously. I would like to thank the public for their ongoing support in sharing information with our unit which helps us successfully disrupt criminal networks.”

Anyone with concerns or information about suspicious financial activity, should report to police online, if able, at www.gmp.police.uk or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.