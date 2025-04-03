Police snare five suspicious vehicles during Wigan fishery inquiries
A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP suggested officers had had a very productive day today (April 3).
It reads: “This morning we went fishing in Spring View.
"Officers from the Neighbourhood Tasking Team and the Local Policing Team have seized five vehicles whilst conducting inquiries into the storage of a stolen motorbike at a local fishery.
"The vehicles included a van, a car, a quadbike, a motorbike and even a caravan.
"A large quantity of drugs were also seized. What a catch!”
If you have any information about crime in your area ring police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.