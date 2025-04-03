Police snare five suspicious vehicles during Wigan fishery inquiries

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 17:26 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 17:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have seized drugs and a number of suspicious vehicles while making inquiries at a Wigan fishery.

A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP suggested officers had had a very productive day today (April 3).

It reads: “This morning we went fishing in Spring View.

"Officers from the Neighbourhood Tasking Team and the Local Policing Team have seized five vehicles whilst conducting inquiries into the storage of a stolen motorbike at a local fishery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
One of the suspect vehicles is taken away police in Spring ViewOne of the suspect vehicles is taken away police in Spring View
One of the suspect vehicles is taken away police in Spring View

"The vehicles included a van, a car, a quadbike, a motorbike and even a caravan.

"A large quantity of drugs were also seized. What a catch!”

If you have any information about crime in your area ring police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice