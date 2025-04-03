Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have seized drugs and a number of suspicious vehicles while making inquiries at a Wigan fishery.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP suggested officers had had a very productive day today (April 3).

It reads: “This morning we went fishing in Spring View.

"Officers from the Neighbourhood Tasking Team and the Local Policing Team have seized five vehicles whilst conducting inquiries into the storage of a stolen motorbike at a local fishery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the suspect vehicles is taken away police in Spring View

"The vehicles included a van, a car, a quadbike, a motorbike and even a caravan.

"A large quantity of drugs were also seized. What a catch!”

If you have any information about crime in your area ring police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.