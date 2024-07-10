Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorcyclist suspected of riding dangerously on a Wigan borough canal towpath was arrested with the aid of the police spotter plane.

Operation Handbrake – the Greater Manchester Police crackdown on anti-social riding of two-wheelers and quad bikes on and off road – is changing, with the added support from specialist operations.

So it has now become Operation Hurricane and members of the public will see an increased presence on borough roads and green spaces throughout the week, at weekends and into evenings.

The Greater Manchester Police spotter plane that helped secure the arrest of a dangerous driving suspect

A post from GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said that last weekend officers were deployed to the borough's canal towpaths.

And with the help of the tactical vehicle intercept unit and the police aircraft, which was on a routine flight over the district, a bike was seized and a male arrested in Astley on suspicion of dangerous driving.