Police spotter plane helps snare suspected dangerous Wigan biker
Operation Handbrake – the Greater Manchester Police crackdown on anti-social riding of two-wheelers and quad bikes on and off road – is changing, with the added support from specialist operations.
So it has now become Operation Hurricane and members of the public will see an increased presence on borough roads and green spaces throughout the week, at weekends and into evenings.
A post from GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said that last weekend officers were deployed to the borough's canal towpaths.
And with the help of the tactical vehicle intercept unit and the police aircraft, which was on a routine flight over the district, a bike was seized and a male arrested in Astley on suspicion of dangerous driving.
Anyone with information about the antisocial riding of bikes on or off road are asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.