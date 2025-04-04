Police step up campaign to tackle off-road biking in Wigan
Patrols are also being increased in hot-spot areas in a bid to stamp out the problem as a targeted operations returns.
Operation Handbrake is part of Wigan’s Community Safety Partnership work, which involves police, Wigan Council and other partners.
Approximately 70 per cent of Wigan is designated as green space, with two canals running through the borough, but this attracts a growing number of off-road motorbikes and quad bikes.
Police are even seeing riders come from as far as Yorkshire and beyond.
During four days in January, officers arrested four people and seized 14 bikes as part of Operation Handbrake.
Officers will have a stand at Haigh Hall from noon to 4pm this Saturday and Sunday, where people can find out about the operation.
Over the upcoming school holidays and summer months, there will be increased patrols around Bickershaw Country Park, Aspull, Westleigh and The Wutchy.
Police have been using SmartTag, a traceable forensic spray, to “tag” an offender and their bike with a water-based marking solution, which can link them to an offence.
Two riders have been prosecuted for dangerous driving after being tagged.
Sgt Dan Canavan said: “These vehicles cause significant distress to our communities, from the excessive noise to the damage to our local parks and green spaces, and most concerning, the serious safety risk they pose to innocent members of the public.
“I want to be absolutely clear: we will be using every tool and tactic at our disposal to identify and prosecute offenders.
“We understand the misery these vehicles cause to residents who simply want to enjoy their neighbourhoods in peace, and I want to assure the people of Wigan that we are taking this matter extremely seriously.
“We're asking the public to help us by reporting incidents. If you witness off-road bikes being used illegally, please call 101 with details of the location, description of the riders and vehicles, and if possible, where these vehicles are being stored.
“In an emergency situation, or if there's an immediate danger to public safety, always call 999. Your information, however small it may seem, could be the missing piece we need to take decisive action."
Coun Dane Anderton, the council’s portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “This targeted and tactical approach has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of all community safety partnership members and I would like to thank the teams involved for their contributions.
“This operation has already seen significant results, but this success won’t make us complacent, we will continue to work together to tackle issues that we know are impacting on our communities.
“A key component of this operation has been encouraging residents to report incidents. This intelligence from residents has been crucial to the operation’s success, enabling officers to take swift and effective action against offenders.
“Resident intelligence is really important to helping stop anti-social behaviour. If you have witnessed or been affected by off-road vehicles, please report it to us.”