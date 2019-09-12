Police step up patrols after confirming two Wigan shootings are linked

Detectives are appealing for information from the public after shots were fired at two separate locations in Wigan.

At around 12.15am on Thursday 12 September, police were called to reports that a firearm had been discharged on Vicarage Road, Abram.

The burnt-out car near to the scene of one of the shootings

A short time later, at around 12.20am, officers responded to reports of a second shooting on Redland Court at Ashton-in-Makerfield.

A burned out BMW was located on a dirt track just metres away.

A 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being shot twice in the back.

Chief Inspector Liz Sanderson, of GMP’s Wigan district, said: “Our thoughts are with the woman as she makes her recovery and I would like to stress just how seriously we are taking these incidents.

“Firearms were discharged at both locations within a matter of minutes of each other and we are treating these two incidents as linked.

“We would like to reassure residents that extra patrols will be in the area and anyone with concerns should speak to a police officer.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 0161 856 3034 quoting incident number 0050 of 12/09/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.