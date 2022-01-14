Police step up patrols and two people are arrested after gunshots fired at house

Police were called shortly after 5.40pm on Wednesday to reports that gunshots were heard at a house on Barron Meadow in Westleigh.

When officers attended, they established that a gun had been shot at the address. No-one was reported to have been injured.

Shortly afterwards, four young men were seen leaving the area on foot and heading towards an alley leading to Harptree Grove.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shots were fired at a house on Barron Meadow. Pic: Google Street View

One woman, aged 42, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. She has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

A 17-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent to endanger life, as well as on suspicion of robbery in relation to an incident on December 22 at Westleigh Park. He remains in custody for questioning.

Det Insp Patrick Wood, of Wigan CID, said: "We understand that an incident of this nature will cause some concern for those living in the area. We believe this incident to be a targeted attack and we will have reassurance patrols in place across the area over the coming days.

"While we have made arrests, we are hoping there may be some witnesses or those with dashcam or CCTV footage that could help with our enquiries.

"If there is any information you might have that could assist in this investigation, I would strongly urge you to get in touch with police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the LiveChat facility at www.gmp.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident 2332 of January 12.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.