Police stop car after reports of 'dangerous' driving in Wigan borough
Two people were arrested and a car was seized after police were called with reports of a vehicle being driven in a “dangerous manner”.
They went to look for the car and stopped it on Atherleigh Way in Leigh, where they spoke to both the driver and passenger.
A police spokesman said: “A short time later it was confirmed driver had no licence or insurance and then failed a road side drug test.
“Passenger was in possession of psychoactive substances and a large amount of cash they couldn’t account for.
“Both arrested for a number of offences and the vehicle seized under the Road Traffic Act.”