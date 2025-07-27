Police stop car after reports of 'dangerous' driving in Wigan borough

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Jul 2025, 16:45 BST
Two people were arrested and a car was seized after police were called with reports of a vehicle being driven in a “dangerous manner”.

They went to look for the car and stopped it on Atherleigh Way in Leigh, where they spoke to both the driver and passenger.

A police spokesman said: “A short time later it was confirmed driver had no licence or insurance and then failed a road side drug test.

“Passenger was in possession of psychoactive substances and a large amount of cash they couldn’t account for.

“Both arrested for a number of offences and the vehicle seized under the Road Traffic Act.”

