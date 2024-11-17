Police stop driver behind wheel of 'shed of a car' in Wigan town centre

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Nov 2024, 19:54 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 07:53 GMT
Wigan police stopped a car which sounded “like it had just come off a stock car racing track” and found it was registered as being off the road.

They also discovered a tyre “with more holes than a cheese grater” and that the vehicle had not been insured.

A police spokesman said: “What a shed of a car. When this Mitsubishi Lancer vehicle came round the corner into King Street West in the town centre, sounding and looking like it had just come off a stock car racing track, we thought it worth some further investigation.

"No insurance and a back tyre with more holes than a cheese grater, already shown by the DVLA as being off road.

Police stopped this car in Wigan town centre

"The driver, a licence holder for less than 12 months, now faces a hefty fine and a re-test – that's if the magistrates let him keep a licence after telling us he isn't paying for tax and insurance.”

Another driver stopped by the police was found to be disqualified and uninsured, and provided a positive specimen of saliva for drugs.

