Police stop driver behind wheel of 'shed of a car' in Wigan town centre
They also discovered a tyre “with more holes than a cheese grater” and that the vehicle had not been insured.
A police spokesman said: “What a shed of a car. When this Mitsubishi Lancer vehicle came round the corner into King Street West in the town centre, sounding and looking like it had just come off a stock car racing track, we thought it worth some further investigation.
"No insurance and a back tyre with more holes than a cheese grater, already shown by the DVLA as being off road.
"The driver, a licence holder for less than 12 months, now faces a hefty fine and a re-test – that's if the magistrates let him keep a licence after telling us he isn't paying for tax and insurance.”