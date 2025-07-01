A new government-funded knife surrender bin is being placed in Wigan, while the borough will also welcome the UK’s first mobile surrender van as part of a national scheme to remove ninja swords and other dangerous weapons from the streets and reduce knife crime.

The bin, provided by surrender charity Words4Weapons, in collaboration with the Home Office, is located at Queen Street, Pemberton, Wigan.

It can be used by people to anonymously hand in all types of bladed weapons, including ninja swords, which will be banned nationally from August 1.

Local residents will also have the opportunity to hand their knives into a mobile surrender van, which will be at Market Street in Wigan town centre (9am – 12pm) and Home Bargains, Bradshawgate, Leigh (2pm – 6pm) on Friday July 4 with anti-knife crime campaigner and CEO of Fazamnesty, Faron Paul, onboard.

The amnesty is taking place until August 1

Knives can be safely and discreetly handed into the purpose-built and fully secure van without giving any personal information.

Det Chief Insp Richard Thompson, part of Greater Manchester Police’s dedicated knife crime team, Op Venture, said: “Sadly, we have all seen the devastation knife crime has caused on our streets.

“Every life lost to violence is one too many and the impact doesn’t just impact those directly involved, the consequences of knife crime ripples through communities.

The locations where people can surrender a ninja sword

“GMP is committed to doing all we can to stop knife crime and as such we are fully supportive of the Home Office’s campaign.

"If you have a knife, but you do not feel comfortable handing it in at a police station, I urge you to take advantage of the bin and van while they’re here. One less knife on the streets is one more that cannot be used to commit violence.”

Kate Green, Deputy Mayor for Safer and Stronger Communities said: "Knife crime ruins lives and every knife surrendered is one less weapon that could cause harm in our communities.

"I encourage anyone who has a dangerous weapon in their home, or knows someone who does, to take this opportunity to hand it in with no questions asked. The new knife surrender bins and the UK's first amnesty van make it even easier for people to do the right thing.

"Together, we can reduce the harm that knives cause and help make Greater Manchester a safer place for everyone."

Faron Paul, Fazamnesty founder, said: “The Fazamnesty team and myself are proud to support the extended surrender scheme and mobile amnesty van – a great way to help people safely hand in weapons. This is about building communities, reducing violence, building trust, and making Greater Manchester safer and stronger. Big thanks to local authorities and organisations supporting this work in our communities.”

As part of the national surrender scheme, there is a limited compensation offering for ninja swords handed in ahead of the ban on August 1.

Any members of the public wishing to surrender a ninja sword in exchange for compensation will need to safely take the weapon to one of the designated police stations.

Members of the public who own ninja swords after August 1 will be breaking the law and could face time in prison.

To report someone who is carrying or hiding a knife, contact the police via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk, or by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Young people can also pass on information anonymously to Fearless, part of Crimestoppers, by calling the same number or by visiting www.fearless.org.