Police officers made arrests and seized vehicles and registration plates during a traffic operation in the borough.

Leigh East neighbourhood policing team, special constables and the DVLA were based on Queensway, in Higher Folds, on Monday.

A police spokesman said: “The area is regularly brought to our attention due to the manner of driving in the Higher Folds area.

“Officers were carrying out speed checks, insurance checks and ensuring registration plates conformed to standards.

Police stopped a number of vehicles during the operation

“A number of vehicles were stopped by officers for a variety of road traffic offences which have lead to arrests, prosecutions, seizure of vehicles and registration plates.”

Among the offences identified during the operation were speeding at 46mph, drug driving, an expired driving licence, non-UK licence check, no business insurance, two ghost registration plates which were unreadable by cameras and no vehicle insurance.

Anyone wishing to report crime in their area is asked to call police on 101.