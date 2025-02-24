Police target motorists in traffic operation after concerns about driving in part of Wigan borough
Leigh East neighbourhood policing team, special constables and the DVLA were based on Queensway, in Higher Folds, on Monday.
A police spokesman said: “The area is regularly brought to our attention due to the manner of driving in the Higher Folds area.
“Officers were carrying out speed checks, insurance checks and ensuring registration plates conformed to standards.
“A number of vehicles were stopped by officers for a variety of road traffic offences which have lead to arrests, prosecutions, seizure of vehicles and registration plates.”
Among the offences identified during the operation were speeding at 46mph, drug driving, an expired driving licence, non-UK licence check, no business insurance, two ghost registration plates which were unreadable by cameras and no vehicle insurance.
