Police teams dedicated to investigating sex offenders arrest 11 men in 24 hours
Greater Manchester Police has proactive teams who conduct regular visits to registered sex offenders’ homes to ensure they are complying with court orders, manage them in the community and investigate any crime identified by offender managers or partner agencies.
They arrested 11 men on Wednesday, with six already charged and four having already been through court.
Among them was Brendan Bennett, 53, from Leigh, who was charged with breaching the sex offenders’ register.
He was bailed to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on November 19.
Det Ch Insp Dave Turner, from the sex offender management unit, said: “The public rightly expect us to robustly manage and deal with sex offenders, and we have two dedicated and passionate teams here to do that.
“We would encourage anyone with information to come forward to us, as we will act.”
Anyone who has been a victim of rape or sexual assault can report it to the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.
There are also lots of organisations and support agencies available across Greater Manchester and nationally, with information available here.