News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Police thank public for help in tracing Wigan fugitive

Police have thanked the public for their help in tracking down a wanted Wigan man.
By Sian Jones
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paul Billington, from the Golborne and Leigh areas was wanted on recall to prison.

Police confirmed on social media that they have now located 27-year-old.

A post by GMP Wigan West said: “Following our appeal, Paul Billington, who was wanted on recall to prison, has been detained.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”