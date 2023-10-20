Police thank public for help in tracing Wigan fugitive
Police have thanked the public for their help in tracking down a wanted Wigan man.
By Sian Jones
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paul Billington, from the Golborne and Leigh areas was wanted on recall to prison.
Police confirmed on social media that they have now located 27-year-old.
A post by GMP Wigan West said: “Following our appeal, Paul Billington, who was wanted on recall to prison, has been detained.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”