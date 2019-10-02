Police to clamp down on uninsured cars on Wigan's roads

Police have launched a month-long crackdown against uninsured vehicles on Wigan’s roads.

Together with the Motor Insurers’ Bureau, officers will be taking part in Operation Drive Insured during October across Greater Manchester.

Over the past few weeks hundreds of drivers have received letters asking them to check they have valid insurance, after their car has been seen on the road, despite being shown as uninsured on the Motor Insurance Database.

This letter gives them the chance to remedy any admin errors, late payments, voided or cancelled policies, or updates for the insurance company with any change in number plate.

Insurance companies need to be notified of any new private plates or cherished transfers. If they are not, the driver risks being stopped as records will indicate the car as having no policy in force.

If a vehicle is stopped by the police on a road or public place, without a valid insurance policy, it can be seized under the Road Traffic Act 1988.

The vehicle will not be released until a valid policy of insurance and driving licence has been produced, proof of ownership and a release fee paid (including the recovery fee and storage charges). After 14 days the vehicle will be disposed of.

Consequences of being caught driving an uninsured vehicle, these include: the offence carries up to eight penalty points at magistrates’ court with the option of disqualification from driving and an unlimited fine. When the offence is dealt with at the roadside, it carries a fine of £300 and six penalty points.