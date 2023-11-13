News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Police urge business owners and residents to remain vigilant after early hours burglary

Police have reminded Wigan residents and business owners to ensure their premises are secure following a burglary.
By Matt Pennington
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:58 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 16:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Between the hours of 4am and 7am on November 5 a break-in took place at a business on Heath Street, Golborne.

Three unknown men entered the building and stole around £300 worth of goods while causing £150 in damage.

Read More
Firefighters called to Wigan jail after prisoner set fire to his cell
Police have urged residents in Golborne to remain vigilant following a burglaryPolice have urged residents in Golborne to remain vigilant following a burglary
Police have urged residents in Golborne to remain vigilant following a burglary
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two of the males were wearing a black tracksuit and the other a grey tracksuit and face coverings and the event is reported to have devastated the owners.

A GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley post on social media read: “All local business owners and residents please be extremely vigilant in ensuring your premises are secure.

"Please call us on 999 in case of an emergency or 101/online reporting for non-emergencies.”