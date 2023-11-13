Police have reminded Wigan residents and business owners to ensure their premises are secure following a burglary.

Between the hours of 4am and 7am on November 5 a break-in took place at a business on Heath Street, Golborne.

Three unknown men entered the building and stole around £300 worth of goods while causing £150 in damage.

Police have urged residents in Golborne to remain vigilant following a burglary

Two of the males were wearing a black tracksuit and the other a grey tracksuit and face coverings and the event is reported to have devastated the owners.

A GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley post on social media read: “All local business owners and residents please be extremely vigilant in ensuring your premises are secure.