Police urge business owners and residents to remain vigilant after early hours burglary
Police have reminded Wigan residents and business owners to ensure their premises are secure following a burglary.
Between the hours of 4am and 7am on November 5 a break-in took place at a business on Heath Street, Golborne.
Three unknown men entered the building and stole around £300 worth of goods while causing £150 in damage.
Two of the males were wearing a black tracksuit and the other a grey tracksuit and face coverings and the event is reported to have devastated the owners.