Police urge residents to be 'extra vigilant' after thieves steal flagstones from property near Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th May 2025, 14:00 BST
Police say thieves who stole flagstones from a property near Wigan would have spent a “significant amount of time” there.

The flagstones were stolen from Ashfield Terrace, in Appley Bridge, overnight from Wednesday into Thursday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police’s south rural task force said: “The offenders will have had to be on scene for a significant amount of time due to the size and weight of the flags and have left via Appley Lane North in a suitable vehicle to carry the flagstone.

"We would advise all to be extra vigilant as it is not uncommon for a spate of this type of offence.”

Anyone with information about the theft if asked to call police on 101, quoting log reference LC-20250515-0282.

