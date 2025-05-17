Police urge residents to be 'extra vigilant' after thieves steal flagstones from property near Wigan
Police say thieves who stole flagstones from a property near Wigan would have spent a “significant amount of time” there.
The flagstones were stolen from Ashfield Terrace, in Appley Bridge, overnight from Wednesday into Thursday.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police’s south rural task force said: “The offenders will have had to be on scene for a significant amount of time due to the size and weight of the flags and have left via Appley Lane North in a suitable vehicle to carry the flagstone.
"We would advise all to be extra vigilant as it is not uncommon for a spate of this type of offence.”