Police say thieves who stole flagstones from a property near Wigan would have spent a “significant amount of time” there.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flagstones were stolen from Ashfield Terrace, in Appley Bridge, overnight from Wednesday into Thursday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police’s south rural task force said: “The offenders will have had to be on scene for a significant amount of time due to the size and weight of the flags and have left via Appley Lane North in a suitable vehicle to carry the flagstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would advise all to be extra vigilant as it is not uncommon for a spate of this type of offence.”

Anyone with information about the theft if asked to call police on 101, quoting log reference LC-20250515-0282.