A car stolen from Wigan was driven at more than 70mph before hitting a teenager, leaving him with life-changing injuries, police have revealed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new appeal for information is being made and a reward is being offered as police continue to search for the driver or anyone else involved in the incident.

The 15-year-old boy was riding his bicycle when he was in a head-on collision with a dark silver Honda Civic on Bracknell Avenue in Kirkby, near Kirkby High School, at around 6.25pm on Sunday, December 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suffered multiple head, limb and chest injuries which resulted in him having a leg amputated and spending months in hospital.

The Honda Civic was stolen from a car dealership in Wigan

The car, which displayed a stolen registration plate OV70 OWG, failed to stop and drove off in the direction of Bewley Drive and then towards Valley Road.

Police inquiries established the car was stolen during a burglary at a Skoda car dealership in Wigan on December 8, 2024.

It was seen by police on December 18, but disappeared after they gave chase in Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was then seen in Greater Manchester on December 28 with damage to the windscreen and bonnet. The driver evaded officers and the vehicle was found burnt out on Park Road, Billinge, in the early hours of the following day.

The boy's damaged bicycle after the collision

Police have followed a number of lines of inquiry to trace the driver and are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Sgt Simon Duffy, from Merseyside Police’s matrix serious collision investigation unit, said: “This was a shocking incident which has left a teenage boy with life-changing injuries which continue to impact him to this day.

"This was a residential area with a 20mph speed limit but our forensic investigators have established the car was travelling in excess of 70 miles per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The car was a 2018 dark silver Honda Civic with very distinctive lighting to the front and rear. It had a false plate with the registration OV70 OWG.

The car was found burnt out in Billinge

“It is incomprehensible to think that anyone could even consider driving away and leaving the boy with such catastrophic injuries. We remain committed to tracking that person down and anyone who may have assisted following the collision.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and I would make an appeal directly to the driver of the car to consider the feelings of the boy and his family and come forward.

“We believe the vehicle was in the Sefton and Kirkby areas for at least one week prior to the collision, so we would again appeal for anyone who has seen a vehicle like that in the image to contact us as a matter of urgency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would also ask the local community to consider the victim, his family and the risk posed by such a dangerous driver, and if you have any information at all regarding this incident, then please work with us to help identify those responsible for this crime.”

Anyone with information can call the serious collision investigation unit on 0151 777 5747 or email [email protected], quoting reference 24001073245.

Crimestoppers is supporting the investigation by offering a £7,500 reward for information the charity exclusively receives – via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111 – that leads to the conviction of anyone involved in the collision.

Gary Murray, North West regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “This cruel incident has devastated a young person and their family. The driver showed no regard for the schoolboy’s life and heartlessly left the scene.

“We know there are people in the community who have information that could help identify those involved. Please tell us what you know. Our charity guarantees you will stay completely anonymous. We do not ask for your name or any personal details, and your call or online form cannot be traced.”