Police urge witnesses to come forward as man remains in hospital after being hit by car
Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit is appealing for information after the incident on Westleigh Lane, Leigh, on Monday, December 23.
The man, who is in his 40, was crossing Westleigh Lane using a pedestrian crossing near Go Local Extra Post Office, when he was struck by a black Ford Fiesta.
He was taken to hospital and remains there in a serious condition, according to police.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta – a man in his 50s – was arrested and later released under investigation.
A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to make contact with us. We are particularly keen to speak with the driver and/or occupants of a white Renault Kangoo van that stopped at the pedestrian crossing on the opposite carriageway.
“There were also a number of other vehicles that stopped behind this van and we would like to speak with the driver/occupants at the time.
“If you have any CCTV footage, including dash-cam, or mobile phone footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision, we would like to hear from you. It may be crucial to our enquiries.”
Anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting reference number of 1044 of December 23.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.