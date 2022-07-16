Police want to speak to man caught on CCTV about machete attack at Wigan borough house

A man armed with a machete went into a property on Bolton Old Road, Atherton, at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, July 6 and attacked two people.
One man received possibly life-changing injuries, while a woman suffered serious injuries and has since been discharged from hospital to recover at home.
No arrests have yet been made and police are continuing to investigate to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident.
They have now released CCTV footage from around the time of the incident, showing a man on Bolton Old Road who we are keen to identify and speak to.
Anyone who believes they may have seen the man in the area that night – or who has potentially seen him since – is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident 3439 of July 6.