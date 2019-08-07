Police want to speak to this man after racist chants were sung on Wigan train

Detectives are on the hunt for a man after reports of racist chants being sung aboard a train from Wigan.

British Transport Police (BTP) have released these images of the man they wish to speak to, following an incident which occurred shortly after 10pm on Wednesday, July 24.

Anyone who knows this man is asked to contact British Transport Police

Officers received a report of racist chants being shouted on a train from Blackpool to Liverpool. A man is reported to have begun using the racist slurs and using offensive language after boarding the train at Wigan North Western station.

Officers believe the person in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 154 of 25/07/19.