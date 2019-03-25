Police want to speak to this man after Runshaw College disorder

Detectives investigating disorder close to a Leyland college are appealing for information to identify this man.

Around 4pm on March 4, a group of young men confronted a rival group in relation to a prearranged fight near Runshaw College.

A group of around 12 people arrived in cars including a Volkswagen Polo, a Vauxhall Astra and a Nissan Micra and walked towards the Worden Park side of the Leyland Runshaw College campus shouting at and confronting students. Some of the group had weapons.

A 17-year-old boy received a cut to his arm during the incident and was taken to Chorley Hospital. His injury was not described as serious.

No one else was injured during the disorder.

Following enquiries police are keen to identify this man, pictured, in connection with the offence.

Det Con Terry McKibbin, of Chorley CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate disorder close to Runshaw College in Leyland.

“While we have made a number of arrests, we’re keen to identify this man in connection with the incident.

“I would urge anyone who knows who this is to come forward and contact police immediately.

“Any information provided to police will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Do you recognise this man? Please call 101 or email 3694@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0933 of March 4.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Seven people were initially arrested by police in connection with the disorder and bailed.

Two men aged 18 and a 17-year-old boy, all from Bolton, were later arrested on suspicion of public order offences and released under investigation. A 17-year-old boy from Chorley was also voluntarily interviewed.