Police want to trace these men after attempted robbery of pensioners

Police have released a CCTV image of two men following an attempted robbery in Leigh.



On Friday, November 1, shortly after 11am, two men threatened the occupants of a house on Bettison Avenue - a 73-year-old man, and a 70-year-old woman - and demanded a quantity of cash.

A CCTV image of the two men wanted by police

No one was injured during the robbery and the offenders didn’t leave with anything, however, the occupants were left understandably shaken.

The offenders fled the scene on foot and were seen running up Bettison Avenue towards Calow Drive.

Detective Constable Brendan Greally, of GMP’s Wigan division, said: “This was a terrible ordeal the occupants had to endure in their own home. Whilst no one was injured, they were left extremely shocked by this incident.

“We are appealing to members of the public to assist us in identifying the men in the images we have released, as we want to speak with them in connection with the incident.

“If you have any information that can assist us, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident should call police on 0161 856 7259 quoting incident number 1179 of 01/11/19. Details can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.