Police warning after armed robbers target car sales

Police are asking members of the public to be cautious when buying items online after a number of armed robberies.

The warning comes after a number of armed robberies of victims who have been targeted through false car advertisements on online auction sites.

Between November 1 and January 22, police received 12 reports of armed robberies across the region relating to online auction sites.

On most occasions, offenders falsely advertised a car on an online auction site and organised to meet the buyers at a given location for the car sale.

On arrival, the potential buyers were threatened with weapons – including a gun, a hammer and machetes – and offenders fled with a large quantity of the victim’s cash.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

GMP is keen to issue advice on how to stay safe:

Look into the seller or buyer – whether a private individual or online store. Look at their profile, and their rating;

When going to collect the car from a private seller take someone to accompany you. If you are going alone, make sure you tell a friend or family member about your meeting e.g. location, time and your expected time of return;

If possible, try to arrange to collect the car in a public, neutral location to inspect and test drive the vehicle;

Try to only arrange to meet a private seller during daylight hours;

Consider paying for the car using electronic transfer to avoid carrying large amounts of cash, but only when you have seen and inspected the vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Kat McKeown, said: “These offenders are very deceptive, so I would urge the public to please take note of the advice we have issued.”

Anyone with information should call 0161 856 4409, quoting incident number 1926 of 21/01/2020. Reports can be also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.