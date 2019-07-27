Police warning against bogus workmen who conned victim out of thousands of pounds

Police have warned residents in a Wigan community to be vigilant against bogus workmen who have conned one victim out of thousands of pounds.

GMP Wigan West said a pair of offenders are believed to be operating in the Shevington area.

Police said one victim handed over a four-figure sum to the duo for work which was never completed.

A number of reports have been made to GMP about the two perpetrators.

Residents are being warned to stay vigilant and ensure they do not agree to construction work on the doorstep.

However, no description of the pair or their vehicle was included in the social media post.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know has been visited by bogus traders in the Shevington area is being asked to contact the local community officers by emailing details to 70414@gmp.police.uk