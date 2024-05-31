Police warning as 'cold calling male' raises suspicions among Wigan residents
They said a man had been knocking on doors in the Lamberhead Green area on Friday, with people becoming suspicious due to the questions he was asking and his lack of ID.
Residents were urged to be wary of cold callers turning up at their homes.
A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page said: "In the area of Lamberhead, Pemberton there have today been reports of a cold calling male knocking at doors to properties. Concerns raised due to questions asked to residents, a lack of ID and suspicions raised.
“This may be nothing, however please be vigilant when people come to the door without an appointment and make sure to check ID before opening the door and letting people in.
"If you see anything suspicious or have any unexpected visitors please call 101 or in case of an emergency ring 999.”