Police warning as 'cold calling male' raises suspicions among Wigan residents

Police are urging Wigan residents to be vigilant amid concerns surrounding a cold caller.

They said a man had been knocking on doors in the Lamberhead Green area on Friday, with people becoming suspicious due to the questions he was asking and his lack of ID.

Residents were urged to be wary of cold callers turning up at their homes.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page said: "In the area of Lamberhead, Pemberton there have today been reports of a cold calling male knocking at doors to properties. Concerns raised due to questions asked to residents, a lack of ID and suspicions raised.

“This may be nothing, however please be vigilant when people come to the door without an appointment and make sure to check ID before opening the door and letting people in.