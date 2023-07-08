Police work with victims of crime to steer young people away from a life of criminality

The Cells Project is an initiative which educates young people in West Lancashire on the consequences of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity and uses the lived experiences of its contributors, who have all been affected by crime, including rehabilitated ex-offenders, to address issues like crime and consequences, drug awareness, gang culture and joint enterprise.

This initiative was made possible through funding from the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden’s Safer Neighbourhood Fund. Supported by money seized from criminals through the Proceeds of Crime Act, the fund engages with community organisations.

Youngsters taking part in the Cells Project

By the end of the project, which will be completed at the end of this month, over 2,000 young people from seven West Lancashire high schools will have benefited.

PC Jason Ellwood from the Safer Neighbourhood’s Team said: “Projects like this help to engage young people who are already being influenced to make poor choices, providing them with support and information by people who have experienced, or been affected by criminal exploitation.

“The messages that these young people receive from the Cells team are hard-hitting and leave a lasting impression in the hope that they will reduce vulnerability and improve the futures of the young people taking part.”

Shaun Granville from the Cells Project said: “Our primary objective is to educate young people on the consequences of crime. We want them to make informed choices by helping them to understand personal responsibility. Those who recognise that they have issues through this project have the opportunity for further support which could be improving self-esteem and well-being and ultimately, by the end of the programme, we hope that the young people involved recognise that there are better things in life then being involved in crime.”

Mr Snowden said: "Utilising funds seized from criminals to make a positive difference to people's lives and prevent crime, is exactly what my Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund is for.

“Policing does and will continue to play a vital role in tackling crime and ASB, however, the need for support and involvement from partnership organisations that can deter and prevent the type of behaviour we see all too often on our streets and in communities is paramount.

"Actions have consequences and whilst I believe we must strengthen the punishments available to address young offenders to reduce reoffending, education and early interventions, especially where projects tap into the lived experience and real-world stories of people impacted by crime, can help to make our streets safer."

This week, we have launched Operation Centurion, Lancashire Police's response to tackling anti-social behaviour. It delivers on the Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of reducing anti-social behaviour across the county.