Popular Wigan borough nightclub has licence suspended after ‘violent incident’

Est 1899 was the location of “violent disorder” on December 4, 2022 which is why Wigan Council’s Licensing Sub-committee met this week to determine whether it should retain the ability to sell alcohol.

The club based on Railway Road, sometimes referred to as its former names Pulp or the White Horse, had its premises licence suspended for one month following the meeting on January 4. This means it cannot sell alcohol in this period or offer nighttime entertainment to customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Est 1899 in Leigh was the scene of "violent disorder"

The licence holder for the club attended the meeting to answer questions and submit their representations – which members of the press and public were excluded from seeing due to this being an ongoing police matter.

Greater Manchester Police requested that this should be the case as they attended to give a statement to the committee in Wigan Town Hall. They have given no more additional information as the investigation into the December 4 incident is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the one month suspension on the licence the Designated Premises Supervisor, who was not named, was removed from the licence. Est having its licence temporarily suspended means that Cafe Stella and Gallery Nightclub are the only late-night venues left for revellers to go.

On December 9, following the incident, Est released a statement on their Facebook page, it read: “Unfortunately due to the seriousness of events that happened last weekend, we have had to close our doors as a temporary measure until at least January 4 2023. This is out of our control. We are currently assisting an ongoing investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst it’s not what we wanted or envisioned we must do what is required of us. Thank you to each and every one of you for your custom and loyalty since we opened back up after Covid.

“We wish you all a merry Christmas and new year. We’ll be back bigger and better than ever in early 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad