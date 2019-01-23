Popular Wigan crafts store targeted by raider gang

Callous burglars broke into a popular Wigan shop and made off with thousands of pounds, before removing evidence of their heartless crime from the scene.

Thieves stole a safe containing more than £3,600 pounds, as well as a charity collection box, from the Haigh Stables Gallery, an independent volunteer-led crafts shop at Haigh Hall.

As well as cash, the safe contained a ledger full of bookings for children’s parties, which will need to be recovered in order for the Gallery to honour these events.

And to make matters worse, the thieves also took with them the shop’s CCTV hard drive, wiping out any video evidence of their crime, which took place in the early hours of Monday morning.

Philip Davies, who runs the shop, suspected a gang had planned the raid in advance earlier in the day.

The 70-year-old said: “We believe four men must have been into the gallery to ‘case it’ and opened the window catch during the afternoon. They used a piece of fencing from the nearby storage area to make a ladder and came in through the window.

“The money they stole is our working capital and some money for the craft workers, waiting to be paid for their recent sales. None of us get paid for our hours, and the Gallery is basically a non-profit making establishment which we run for the benefit of the families who love to come up doing crafts.

“A collection box for the Salvation Army was taken and we think about a hundred pounds was stolen from that. We work on very low profit margins to keep our costs as low as possible for the families to enjoy their time with us.”

But fond customers have already sprung into action, setting up an online fund-raiser to recoup the losses and pay for the damages to the premises. And not deterred by the break-in, Philip planned to re-open the business as soon as possible.

“We hope to be able to rebuild our business and we will continue to trade for the time being,” he said.

“We hope that people will spread the word and continue to support us as we work to build up the business again.

“If anyone hears any rumours or finds any evidence - a busted black metal safe, blue Salvation Army box, or CCTV control box, please let us know or tell the police. We want to keep trading for our faithful customers.”

A police investigation has been launched. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

You can donate to the fund-raiser at justgiving.com/savehaighstablesgallery