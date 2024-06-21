Possession could be taken of Wigan property amid anti-social behaviour and crime concerns
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has been revealed they are monitoring a property on Linney Square, Scholes, which could lead to court action.
A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page said: “Today Scholes neighbourhood officers, in partnership with Wigan Council’s community resilience team, have extended the probationary tenancy on a Linney Square address in Scholes following concerns over anti-social behaviour and incidents of crime occurring within.
"This is the first step in taking back possession of the property through the courts should the tenant fail to address the conduct of the tenancy.
"Neighbourhood officers will be monitoring the address over the coming weeks and will be taking all necessary steps to remove the problem if it persists.
"We will always be prepared to work with tenants to avoid the ultimate sanction of being removed from a property, if they are prepared to engage.”