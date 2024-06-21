Possession could be taken of Wigan property amid anti-social behaviour and crime concerns

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Jun 2024, 08:19 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 08:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police and council action could see them take possession of a Wigan property amid concerns surrounding anti-social behaviour and crime.

It has been revealed they are monitoring a property on Linney Square, Scholes, which could lead to court action.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page said: “Today Scholes neighbourhood officers, in partnership with Wigan Council’s community resilience team, have extended the probationary tenancy on a Linney Square address in Scholes following concerns over anti-social behaviour and incidents of crime occurring within.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is the first step in taking back possession of the property through the courts should the tenant fail to address the conduct of the tenancy.

A general view of Linney Square in ScholesA general view of Linney Square in Scholes
A general view of Linney Square in Scholes

"Neighbourhood officers will be monitoring the address over the coming weeks and will be taking all necessary steps to remove the problem if it persists.

"We will always be prepared to work with tenants to avoid the ultimate sanction of being removed from a property, if they are prepared to engage.”