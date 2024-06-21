Possession could be taken of Wigan property amid anti-social behaviour and crime concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police and council action could see them take possession of a Wigan property amid concerns surrounding anti-social behaviour and crime.

It has been revealed they are monitoring a property on Linney Square, Scholes, which could lead to court action.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page said: “Today Scholes neighbourhood officers, in partnership with Wigan Council’s community resilience team, have extended the probationary tenancy on a Linney Square address in Scholes following concerns over anti-social behaviour and incidents of crime occurring within.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is the first step in taking back possession of the property through the courts should the tenant fail to address the conduct of the tenancy.

A general view of Linney Square in Scholes

"Neighbourhood officers will be monitoring the address over the coming weeks and will be taking all necessary steps to remove the problem if it persists.