A teenager is undergoing emergency treatment after he was reportedly attacked with a machete on a Wigan borough street.

Police have launched a major investigation after the horrific incident against the 17-year-old on Gloucester Street, Atherton, during yesterday (Wednesday August 13) evening’s rush hour.

Several surrounding streets were sealed off as officers conducted inquiries and searched for assailants and the North West Air Ambulance was seen to land nearby.

Witnesses reported seeing a young man heavily bleeding from his hand and it is understood that a large knife similar to a machete was used in the attack.

A general view of Gloucster Street where the incident took place

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 5.30pm on Wednesday August 13 we were called to reports of an assault on Gloucester Street, in Atherton, Wigan.

"Emergency services attended and a 17-year-old male was taken to hospital with a potentially life-changing injury.

"Inquiries are ongoing.”

The statement warned of traffic disruption due to multiple road closures but these have for the most part now been lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.