Pregnant woman's scans snatched from Baby Platinum Gentleman's Club in Wigan

A mum-to-be is appealing for people to come forward with information after her bag, containing priceless baby scans, was snatched from a Wigan nightclub.

Emilee Jayne Scully was working a shift at Baby Platinum Gentleman’s Club on King Street when her Marvel rucksack was taken from a covered alcove by two women.

The 23-year-old mum-of-one, who is pregnant with her second child, said she is “devastated” by the theft which occurred at around 11.56pm on Tuesday, April 12 while she was on shift.

“It had all my worldly possessions in it,” she said.

“I am a promoter so I was outside.

“I put my bag in the alcove just inside which is covered by a curtain.

“One of the bouncers had to go behind the curtain to get something, he nipped outside and two women grabbed my bag on their way past.”

Emilee, who has just gone into her second trimester, is suffering from anaemia and was keeping her iron tablets nearby in case she needed to take one during her shift.

The rucksack also contained the £70 she was putting down on her two-year-old daughter’s birthday party at a bowling alley in Wigan.

“Literally everything was in that bag,” she said.

“It had all of my favourite baby scans in it, I only have a couple left.

“I’m homeless at the moment, staying on a friend’s couch for a while.

“The bag had my ID in it and I needed it to sign the documents for the house.

“I will have to wait now until I get a replacement ID to be able to get a house, but I can’t afford to order a new one yet.”

Emilee, who works night shifts so that she can spend more time with her young daughter during the day, said that the club had captured the women on CCTV but that no action has yet been taken.

“I have been told that the police went round to them but that the bag was not at their house,” she said.

“They said they had found a Paw Patrol bag and handed it into Reflex.

“When I went to check, my bag had not been handed in.

“So basically they are getting away with it.

“I really hope that they just dumped it and I can get my scans back.

“I’m on the verge of going down to the tip to have a root around. Fingers crossed it turns up.”