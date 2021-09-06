Preston man wanted for alleged stalking offences mocks police efforts to 'catch' him on Facebook

Jake Campbell, 27, of Marsett Place, Preston, is wanted for failing to appear at court in connection with alleged stalking offences. He has links to East Lancashire, Preston and Wigan. Pic: Lancashire Police

Jake Campbell, of Marsett Place, Ribbleton is wanted after failing to appear at court in connection with the alleged offences.

This morning (Monday, September 6), Lancashire Police shared an appeal on social media, saying Campbell is now a wanted man.

Shortly after it was posted on Facebook, the suspect commented on the appeal and mocked the force's efforts to find him.

"Just cos you can’t catch me don’t make out I’m a weirdo. I’ll hand myself in later today cha," said Campbell.

The 27-year-old - who has links to East Lancashire and Wigan - has yet to hand himself in and remains wanted.

If you have any information relating to his whereabouts, please call 101 or email [email protected]

