Prison for man who stored shotgun used by gang in raid

A man who stored a gun in his home that was later used in a terrifying farmhouse robbery has been jailed.

Malcolm Jones, 56, of Wright Street, Wigan, was brought to justice at Preston Crown Court more than two years after the raid, which involved a shotgun.

Judge Robert Altham was told he was unaware of the robbery, but had the gun at his home knowing it would be used in crime at some point.

He imposed four years and seven months.

A probe was launched after a group of men wearing balaclavas forced their way into a farmhouse in Adlington, near Chorley in November 2015.

The occupant, a 50-year-old man, was tied up and threatened with a shotgun and a machete whilst the offenders demanded money and firearms.

Seven firearms were stolen from a gun cabinet along with ammunition and cash.

The robbers then made off in the owner’s Land Rover Discovery which was later found abandoned on Thirlmere Road, Blackrod.

The shotgun was fired during the raid in November last year, although no one was hurt.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Further enquiries indicated that Malcolm Jones was involved and he appeared at court.

“He pleaded to possession of a firearm on the basis that he had no knowledge of the robbery.”

Violent robber David Jolley, 40, of no fixed abode, was jailed for life over the offence in 2016 after admitting robbery and possession of a shotgun and was ordered to serve a minimum term of six and a half years before he will be eligible for parole.