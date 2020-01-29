Prison sentence for Wigan man who attacked a relative

A young Wigan man will spend the next four months in jail after attacking a relative and driving a car while banned.

Connor Browitt, 26, of Bernside Close, Springfield, stood before Wigan justices to admit assaulting Shaun Liptrot by beating and on the same day driving a Peugeot Partner while disqualified from the road and so having no insurance either.

The defendant was given two months for the assault and four months, to run concurrently, for the motoring offences.

The bench told Browitt they were locking him up for an “unprovoked and sustained attack” on a family member and that he had only recently been banned from driving.

He was ordered to pay £150 compensation to Mr Liptrot and received another 17-month driving ban.

Browitt was told he had a “flagrant disregard for people and property.”