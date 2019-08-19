Probe as petrol bomb thrown at caravan site in Wigan

An investigation is under way after reports a petrol bomb was thrown at a caravan site in Wigan.



Emergency services were called to the site off Lily Lane in Bamfurlong at 10.30pm on Sunday.

Police were at the caravan site on Monday morning

A fire service spokesman said while crews attended, there was no sign of fire when they arrived and no damage to the property.

Police are investigating the incident and officers were at the site on Monday morning.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.