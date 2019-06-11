Probe into swastikas drawn on commemorative D-Day bench

An investigation has been launched after swastikas were drawn on a commemorative D-Day bench.

Police said a number of areas in Twyford Woods, Lincolnshire, had been vandalised between Sunday and Monday.

The commemorative bench which has been spray painted

The site was used as an airfield in the Second World War for aircraft to take off for Normandy ahead of D-Day.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a disused fuel drum, a wall and the commemorative bench were targeted with silver and white spray paint.

In a statement, the force said: "Between Sunday 9th June and Monday 10th June, a number of areas within the Twyford Woods site have been defaced with swastikas in silver and white spray paint.

"This includes a commemorative bench which has been extensively vandalised.

The bench is at a site which was used as an airfield in the Second World War

"We are appealing for witnesses to this vandalism and anyone with any information that can assist with our investigation to contact us."