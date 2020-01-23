Probe launched after reports of shots fired at car

An investigation is under way after reports of shots being fired and a burning car found with bullet holes.

Firefighters were called to tackle a car fire on Henry Street in Leigh at 7.45pm on Wednesday.

The crew from Leigh fire station used a hose reel and spent 20 minutes there.

But they discovered bullet holes in the vehicle and contacted the police.

A police spokesman confirmed they had received a report of a firearms discharge on Henry Street.

An investigation has been launched and scenes of crime officers have been working to gather evidence.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.