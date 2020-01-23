Probe launched after reports of shots fired at car and house

An investigation is under way after shots were fired at a house and a burning car.



Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze involving a car on Henry Street in Leigh at 7.45pm on Wednesday.

The crew from Leigh fire station used a hose reel and spent 20 minutes there.

But they discovered bullet holes in the vehicle and contacted the police.

A police spokesman said: "Shortly before 8pm on Thursday, police were called by the fire service to reports of a car on fire on Henry Street, Leigh.

"Officers attended the scene and upon arrival discovered evidence of a firearms discharge on the car and a nearby property.

"There are no reported injuries and there is believed to be no risk to the wider community.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 0161 856 7042 or 101, quoting incidents 2823 or 2815 of January 22.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.