Probe launched by police after man tried to grab schoolgirl in 'extremely traumatic' incident

The 14-year-old girl was on her way to school at around 8.30am on Friday when the man approached her.

As he tried to grab her, she managed to wriggle free and run home, before police were called.

Police say she was physically unharmed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them

The incident happened on a path between Eskdale and Southway in Skelmersdale, near a wooded area.

The man was described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and wore all black clothing, including a hoodie with the hood pulled up and black Air Force trainers.

An investigation is under way and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact them.

Det Insp Vicky Cain, of Lancashire Constabulary's South CID, said: “This must have been an extremely traumatic incident for this young girl and she is now being supported by specially trained officers.

“We have launched an investigation and we have a team of detectives who are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“I appreciate the concern that this incident may have caused in the area and I would reassure people that we are doing all we can to identify and apprehend the offender.

“We have extra police out and about in the area and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to speak to an officer.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 0283 of June 25. Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.