Prolific shoplifter jailed for spate of burglaries on the outskirts of Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 1st Nov 2024, 12:30 BST
A prolific shoplifter has been jailed for stealing items from supermarkets across West Lancashire.

It relates to incidents at Morrisons in Parbold and an Aldi store in Skelmersdale in which bottles of alcohol and confectionary was stolen.

Most Popular

Earlier this week, following numerous inquiries, Simon Ferguson was arrested and charged with two counts of theft from a shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Man charged after pensioner found dead in Haydock
Simon Fergusonplaceholder image
Simon Ferguson

On Wednesday (October 30), Ferguson, 34 of Eskbank in Skelmersdale appeared at Preston Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

PC Chris Hammill from West Lancashire Police said: “This is a really positive result which will hopefully provide reassurance that we take this crime very seriously and will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure that shoplifters are brought to justice.”

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice