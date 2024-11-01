Prolific shoplifter jailed for spate of burglaries on the outskirts of Wigan
It relates to incidents at Morrisons in Parbold and an Aldi store in Skelmersdale in which bottles of alcohol and confectionary was stolen.
Earlier this week, following numerous inquiries, Simon Ferguson was arrested and charged with two counts of theft from a shop.
On Wednesday (October 30), Ferguson, 34 of Eskbank in Skelmersdale appeared at Preston Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.
PC Chris Hammill from West Lancashire Police said: “This is a really positive result which will hopefully provide reassurance that we take this crime very seriously and will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure that shoplifters are brought to justice.”
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.