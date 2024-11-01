A prolific shoplifter has been jailed for stealing items from supermarkets across West Lancashire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It relates to incidents at Morrisons in Parbold and an Aldi store in Skelmersdale in which bottles of alcohol and confectionary was stolen.

Earlier this week, following numerous inquiries, Simon Ferguson was arrested and charged with two counts of theft from a shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Ferguson

On Wednesday (October 30), Ferguson, 34 of Eskbank in Skelmersdale appeared at Preston Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

PC Chris Hammill from West Lancashire Police said: “This is a really positive result which will hopefully provide reassurance that we take this crime very seriously and will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure that shoplifters are brought to justice.”

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.