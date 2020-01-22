Prolific Wigan shoplifter given second chance after court hears that jail would be an 'ineffective' punishment

A prolific thief embarked on a shoplifting spree at the same Wigan location on seven different occasions in a bid to fund his heroin and crack cocaine addiction, a court heard.

Adam Bannister stole items worth more than £1,000 during his crime spree, which took place across December and January at several stores at the Robin Retail Park.

The offences took place at Robin Park

In a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, the 33-year-old, of Spring Gardens in Atherton, was handed a community order, after justices were told of the reasons behind his repeat offending and informed by a probation officer that sending him to prison would be “ineffective.”

The court heard that the first three offences all occurred at the Boots store at Robin Park.

On December 1, Bannister was captured on CCTV entering the shop with another man, and filling a bag with razors and gift sets worth £356.44.

The pair then left the premises without attempting to pay.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse, where the hearing took place

Bannister returned to the same shop, alone this time, on December 15.

He picked up similar items: razor blades and toiletries gift sets, this time valued at £247.98.

Again, he made no attempt to pay for the goods and headed straight for the exit.

On December 20, he was back again to take four more gift sets valued at £236.

Having done his worst at Boots, Bannister then began targeting the neighbouring Asda hypermarket at the same retail park, beginning on January 7.

It was at around 2.20pm, the court heard, when he walked into the supermarket and filled a bag with eight boxes of razor blades.

He then made his way to the toy aisle, placed a toy set in his bag alongside the razors, and finally helped himself to four sandwiches.

In total the stolen goods were estimated to be worth £122.97.

On January 11 he returned, this time taking a set of curtains and four large cushions, together valued at £83.

He was back in the same shop the very next day, and this time stole a coat from the clothing department, bed throws, a bottle of Calvin Klein perfume, and another children’s play set.

As he made his way to the exit, he was challenged by security after the security alarms were activated.

But the guards allowed him to leave after he became agitated, and made off with his £138.97 haul.

Bannister’s crime spree finally came to a halt on January 13, after he was finally caught red-handed trying to leave the Matalan store, also at Robin Park.

He had been spotted trying to steal a throw worth £45, but was detained by staff outside the shop, until the police arrived to arrest him.

While waiting for officers to arrive on scene, Bannister made threats to the security guards who had apprehended him.

While in custody he tested positive for heroin and cocaine, and admitted to all seven counts of shoplifting put to him.

He told arresting officers that he had broken the law in a bid to fund his substance addiction, and that he had either sold or swapped the items for drugs.

Despite the seriousness of his crimes, a member of the probation service told the bench that sending Bannister back to prison would be ineffective.

They heeded the advice and decided instead to sentence him to a 12-month community order.

It comprised a nine-month drug rehabilitation order, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and a 16-week night time curfew from 7pm to 7am.

He must also pay £840.42 in compensation to Boots and £344.94 to Asda.