News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Raiders caught red-handed breaking into a former Wigan primary school

Police pounced as two intruders prowled an abandoned Wigan school.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A patrol had been alerted to the break-in at the one-time Shevington Community Primary buildings on Miles Lane, when they triggered an alarm at 9.40pm on Monday January 2.

It is suspected that 37-year-old Jason Kelly, of Beech Hill Lane, Beech Hill, and 50-year-old Jonathon Cadman of Rose Street, Ince, had been scavenging for scrap metal.

Hide Ad
Read More
Police appeal for help in tracing the next of kin of a Wigan man
Exterior of the former Shevington Community Primary School building, Miles Lane, Shevington which is to be replaced by an extra care facility for over-55s
Most Popular

Wigan Council recently approved plans to demolish the premises and replace them with an extra care facility for over-55s.

Appearing before Manchester and Salford magistrates, both defendants pleaded guilty to burglary at the first opportunity and Cadman was immediately sentenced. He was given a 12-month community order, including an alcohol rehabilitation requirement, supervision and completing 15 days of rehabilitation activities. He must also pay £259 in costs, a victim surcharge and a fine.

Hide Ad

Kelly will appear next at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on February 8 for sentencing, before which he has been released on bail.

Police say there has been a large spate of break-ins and attempted break-ins at houses and sheds in the Shevington and Standish Lower Ground areas since the beginning of the year, nine of them taking place on January 1 and 2 alone.

Hide Ad

Anyone with information about those incidents should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.