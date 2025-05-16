Raids at two Wigan shops uncover £5,000 worth of contraband
Illicit products worth £5,000 were seized during shop raids in Wigan.
Trading standards, immigration officials and police officers attended two shops on Wallgate suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of illicit cigarettes, tobacco and e-cigs.
With the assistance of a sniffer dog, secret voids were discovered within each of the premises and contraband worth £5,000 was found and seized by trading standards.
A police spokesman said they would continue to target those “who gain financially by putting the safety of others at risk”.