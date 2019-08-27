Rapist is behind bars after subjecting woman to 'horrifying ordeal' after night out

A rapist who "preyed" on a woman as she walked home from a night out has been jailed for life.



Vasile Nastase, 49, approached the woman as she walked along Railway Road in Leigh on Saturday, November 17.

He put his arm around her and despite her pleas to be let go, he forced her into a property on Findlay Street and raped her.

The woman contacted police and Nastase, of Findlay Street, Leigh, was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to rape and has today been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 10 years and five months, at Bolton Crown Court.

Det Con Chris Waddicar, of Greater Manchester Police's Wigan district, said: “Nastase preyed on the victim as she was walking alone and subjected her to a horrifying ordeal.

“Following his arrest, Nastase showing despicable contempt for the victim by continuously denying the offence, but his lies were uncovered following forensic enquiries and he was subsequently charged.

“I’d like to praise the bravery of the victim throughout the case and I hope this sentence brings her some comfort knowing the person responsible is behind bars.”

Greater Manchester Police urged anyone who has been raped or sexually assaulted to report it to them on 101 or seek support from St Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre on 0161 276 6515.



Alternatively, Manchester Rape Crisis, a confidential support service run by women for women and girls who have been raped or sexually abused, can be contacted on 0161 273 4500.



Survivors Manchester offers support and counselling for adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape, regardless of when the event happened. Call 0161 236 2182.