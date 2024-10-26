Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tough approach to tackle nuisance behaviour with renewed focus has brought big results for Wigan Council and safety partners.

Operation Handbrake, an initiative aimed at reducing incidents of illegal off-road biking across the borough, was launched earlier this year.

Across five months of action by the borough’s Community Safety Partnership – which sees Wigan Council team up with Greater Manchester Police and other partners – the results include 13 individuals arrested or prosecuted.

The operation has seen 42 vehicles, with a combined value of £210k, seized

The borough has seen a 30 per cent decrease in incidents. Notably, hotspot areas like Bikershaw Country Park and Lowton have experienced a 50 per cent reduction, while Worsley Mesnes and the surrounding areas have seen an impressive 98 per cent reduction.

Meanwhile, the operation has also seen 42 vehicles, with a combined value of £210k, seized.

Councillor Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “We know how much off-road biking can impact negatively on our communities and I hope the initial success of this campaign shows that we take issues of anti-social behaviour very seriously.

“A key component of this operation has been encouraging residents to report incidents. This intelligence from residents has been crucial to the success of the initiative, enabling officers to take swift and effective action against offenders.

“Resident intelligence is really important to helping stop anti-social behaviour. If you have witnessed or been affected by off-road vehicles, please report it to us.”

As part of the initiative, a campaign to increase reporting has been launched, with targeted messaging, leaflets, and posters being shared across the borough.

Councillor Anderton added: “This targeted and tactical approach has been made possible by the combined work of the Community Safety Partnership and I would like to thank all the teams involved for their contributions.

“This initial success won’t make us complacent; we will continue to work together to tackle issues that we know are impacting on our communities.”

Insp Sam Davies of GMP’s Wigan district said: “We made a commitment to the people of Greater Manchester with the launch of our operation which deals robustly with anyone who causes any form of anti-social behaviour while riding motorbikes, e-bikes and quadbikes in our local areas.

“We understand that in the past this type of criminality has been quite rightly a concern for many residents who live in Wigan and Leigh and as a team, we have listened to you and are continuing to take action against those who think they can continue to break the law in this way. We are using every resource available to us and alongside our partners and we are confident that this is just the start, this momentum with continue to make Wigan a safer place to live and work.

“I want to take this opportunity to continue to urge the community to report any incidents or any suspicious behaviour to us, and as we have shown over the last couple of months, we will do all we can to apprehend those who feel as though they are above the law.”

To report off-road vehicles, visit: Report antisocial behaviour | Greater Manchester Police (gmp.police.uk)

You can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website at crimestoppers-uk.org, or by calling 0800 555111.