Keys, watches and car fobs are among the items of stolen property which police want to reunite with their owners.

GMP posted that the photographs related to items believed to have been stolen from residential addresses, in the Leigh/Wigan/Ince areas over the past few weeks.

Anyone who recognises any of the property can contact DC 2718 Price via email [email protected] or alternatively via the office, at Wigan, on 0161 856 5779.