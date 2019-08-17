“Remorseless” predator who sexually assaulted a Wigan schoolgirl is facing long spell behind bars

A “remorseless” predator who sexually assaulted a Wigan schoolgirl is facing “substantial” jail time.

Craig Berry has been found guilty of two sex crimes against a 14-year-old.

Craig Berry

The 43-year-old dad was convicted of two counts of sexual assault, one by a unanimous jury verdict, the other by a majority vote.

The panel was unable to come to a conclusion on a third count of sexual assault and on another of assault by penetration.

Judge Richard Gioserano presided over the trial at Bolton Crown Court, which was initially listed for four days but ultimately took seven to complete.

During the hearing, the jury was told that Berry, formerly of Hindley but now of Lindale Road, Worsley, was foiled after the devastated victim told a school teacher.

A source close to the youngster’s family said: “She was in shock when it happened. She pretended nothing had happened straight afterwards.

“But the next day she went into school and told them straight away. The school got in touch with police straight away and with social services.

“She told them it had happened in July and again in November.”

After his arrest Berry continued to deny the charges and his victim was forced to attend court to give evidence against him.

All of the charges relate to the same teenager but the jury was unable to decide on two of them and returned as a hung jury.

“What he has done has had a massive impact on all of the family,” said the source.

“He showed absolutely no remorse. He didn’t look at the jury once, he just stared straight ahead.

“He never blinked, he never coughed. It’s like he had no emotion whatsoever.”

Unless Judge Gioserano orders a retrial for the two charges which returned a hung jury, Berry will be sentenced for the other two counts on September 4 at Bolton Crown Court.

The source added: “He told him he will be looking at substantial jail time. I just want people to know what he really is.”