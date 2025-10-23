Homeowners are being urged to clamp down on security and provide CCTV evidence after a Wigan community was hit by several burglaries in one night.

A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police says that there were a number of break-ins reported in the Bickershaw area on the night of Saturday to Sunday October 18 and 19.

Officers are appealing for any CCTV or ring door bell footage which may help with inquiries, particularly around the Belmont Avenue and Nixon Phillips Drive areas during that time.

The post added: “A reminder to all residents to keep all windows and doors secure and consider extra security measures were possible.

Police say there were a number of break-ins reported in the Bickershaw area on the night of October 18 and 19

"If you have any information relating to the above incidents please contact GMP using our online chat facility or via 101 quoting CRI/06LL/0028308/25.

"Alternatively you can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.”