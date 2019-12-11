Residents tell of shock as CSI, bomb disposal unit and police descend on Wigan canal towpath

A section of canal towpath in Wigan has been cordoned off by police.



The bomb disposal unit has joined four police cars and officers are currently present at the scene at the Leeds and Liverpool Canal off Poolstock Lane.

A Crime Scene Investigation unit at the scene

MOD officials are also reported to be at the scene plus a CSI unit.

The nature of the incident is unknown.

Residents living nearby described the drama and spoke of their shock.

Steph Pugh, who lives on Poolstock Lane, said: "I'd not long got back home and I saw lots of police.

The bomb disposal unit at the scene

"I've heard there were a number in a field behind the lock on the canal who were searching for something.

"I've not lived here long and I'm shocked by what's happened as it's not something you see every day."

Another resident, of Tipping Street, said: "I was picking my daughter up from the nursery and I saw two PCSOs on the canal towpath and thought nothing of it.

"But then after getting back home and opening the door, I've seen all these police cars, bomb disposal unit and MOD officials."

Officers at the scene in Poolstock

More to follow ...